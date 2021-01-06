MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

Some of Minnesota lawmakers tweeted amid the lockdown:

I am safe and will continue to keep people posted. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 6, 2021

I am safe, but heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s Capitol. Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking. https://t.co/7pAeikE9TQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) January 6, 2021

I support the democratic process that I have the privilege of engaging in today. However, any violence against law enforcement goes completely counter to this process, and the rule of law that our police are sworn to protect. — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) January 6, 2021

Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we're seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable. — Rep. Michelle Fischbach (@RepFischbach) January 6, 2021

As of 3 p.m., a representative from the staff of Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that they were sheltering in place and safe, as did a representative for Rep. Angie Craig. As of yet, WCCO’s attempts to reach out to Rep. Jim Hagedorn were not returned.

Rep. Betty McCollum issued the following statement: “At this moment, with the breach of the U.S. Capitol and the betrayal of our democracy by the White House, we do not have a government that is functioning properly. Our country is in grave danger — both internally and from our adversaries beyond our shores. Every American who values our democracy needs to stand up now for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.”

A number of other Minnesota lawmakers issued responses to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“A peaceful transition of power is paramount to democracy. Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but threats and acts of violence, destruction of property, and putting the lives of other people at risk are not part of that process,” Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) said.

The Minnesota DFL chair Ken Martin laid blame at Stauber, Emmer, Hagedorn and Fischbach for “fueling the fires of conspiracy and paranoia that now threaten to engulf our nation’s Capitol. Each of Minnesota Republican members of Congress has worked to sow distrust in the American electoral process and each of Minnesota’s Republican members of Congress bears responsibility for the violence their actions have helped unleash.”

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura also weighed in:

When I joined the military, I took an oath to defend my country against all threats, foreign and domestic. These are seditionists. These are domestic enemies. These are the same people refusing to wear masks because they feel it's their right to spread coronavirus. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) January 6, 2021

