MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a doctor stopped to render aid to a man shot on the south side of the city Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. at 50th Street East and 2nd Avenue South. There, an adult male victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
A doctor who was passing by stopped to render aid before first responders arrived, police said.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
