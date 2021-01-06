MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar said, as the U.S. Congress building continued to labor under siege by protesting and rioting pro-Trump supporters, she was drawing up new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar said. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”
Omar’s tweet comes moments after the president released a video calling on the rioters to go home, but also saying that he “loved” them.
She later released this statement, calling Wednesday’s chaos “a coup attempt”:
Today, I watched as armed terrorists stormed the United States Capitol, including the House and Senate chambers, in an effort to stop the certification of our Presidential election. Members of Congress, our families, staff and law enforcement’s lives were all put at risk. We should not mince words about what this was: a coup attempt, in the world’s leading democracy no less.
Thankfully, I am now safe in a secure location, but am heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s capital.
This is not a one-off incident. It is the result of years of collaboration on the part of the Republican Party, who have aided and abetted Trump’s criminal attempts to destroy our republic, and the cause of democracy around the world.
All leaders should denounce this coup. And the President should be impeached and removed from office for his open sedition.
It has been almost exactly one year since Mr. Trump was cleared of all charges in his impeachment trial.
Earlier in the day, she said that objections from lawmakers to the certified results of the 2020 presidential election represent “nothing less than an attack on our republic.”
Omar, who won reelection to Minnesota’s 5th congressional district in November, added: “When Members of Congress and the President try to overthrow our government, it does not just undermine our own democracy, but the cause of democracy around the world. Objecting to the results to appease President Trump over the voices of millions of voters will have lasting repercussions for generations to come. Every Republican who objects to these fair and accurate results will have their name etched in history for this treasonous act.”
It was not long after he Arizona results were contested that protesters converged at the U.S. Capitol, kicking off an hours-long siege.
