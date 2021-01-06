Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Minnesota Lawmakers Tweet From Inside U.S. Capitol As Mob Storms Building
The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol As Police Declare Lockdown (CBS News)
Supporters of President Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Winter Storm Moves Through State, 1 Killed In Faribault County Crash
Minnesota shared another dance with snow Tuesday as a winter storm system passes through the Midwest and through Minnesota.
With Multiple Vehicles Through Lake Ice, DNR Issues Thin Ice Warning
There have already been a handful of people who put their ATV or snowmobile through local lakes. That’s why the DNR is reminding people to be safe as their head out to snow shoe, ski or ice fish.
Some Minnesotans Welcome Fresh Snow With Open Arms
With not as much snow predicted Tuesday afternoon and evening, it seems this snowfall is highly anticipated by the winter lovers WCCO talked with.
Blizzard Leaves Behind Slick Roads Across The Metro On Christmas Eve
Even though the snow stopped, the roads were still tough to navigate on Christmas Eve. The single-digit temperatures froze whatever snow wasn't plowed away.
Gov. Walz Declares Peacetime Emergency To Help Stranded Drivers After Blizzard
The day after a winter storm left nearly 10 inches of snow across the metro area, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to declare a peacetime emergency and provide assistance to stranded drivers.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Gabrielle Naveah Green & Lex Lumpkin On Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game: 'This Is Geared Specifically For Kids & Families'
The Nickelodeon stars discuss the NFL coming to the network for the first time on Sunday afternoon with the Bears & Saints NFC Wild Card game.
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Closes Season Out As NFC Offensive Player Of The Week
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s last game of the season against the Detroit Lions.
Revamped Wild Welcome Russian Rookie Kirill Kaprizov
"You can definitely see his skill level. You can see he's got a knack for scoring," Zach Parise said after the team's first practice on Monday. "He's going to be an exciting player for us for a long time."
'Unbelievable Coach': Vikings Seek Stability As Gary Kubiak Considers Retirement
Much like in Mike Zimmer's first year, the Minnesota Vikings have found themselves with a major improvement project on defense.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Esquire Magazine Names The 1 Minnesota Restaurant That America ‘Can’t Afford To Lose’ Amid COVID
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a set of relaxed regulations for indoor dining in Minnesota. That being said, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What Do You Need To Know About Radon? Good Question
Radon is a gas that’s found in the soil. People can’t see it or smell it and it can be drawn up into home through the cracks, gaps or openings in a foundation.
What Do Families Need To Know About Kids, Masks And Sports?
Youth sports have started back up in Minnesota on Monday with some changes.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol As Police Declare Lockdown (CBS News)
January 6, 2021 at 1:41 pm
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.