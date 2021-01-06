MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s last game of the season against the Detroit Lions.
In the Week 17 matchup, Cousins completed 28 of 40 passes for 405 yards and notched three touchdowns, earning him a 127.6 passer rating. With his performance, Cousins is the second player in team history to throw 35 or more touchdowns in a season (Daunte Culpepper had 39 in 2004).
“Cousins’ 17 career games with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus touchdowns and 115.0 or better passer rating are the most in the first nine seasons of a quarterback’s career in NFL history,” the team said in a statement.
It’s the sixth time Cousins has earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, and the second as a Viking.
Cousins was also nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.
The Vikings ended the season 7-9 with major concerns on the defense and special teams units.
