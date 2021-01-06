UPDATE: WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy reports that Gov. Tim Walz will announce Wednesday afternoon that bars and restaurants will be able to open at 50% capacity, up to 150 people. Restaurant tables will be able to seat up to six people.

Additionally, gyms in Minnesota will be able to open at 25% capacity, with classes up to 25 people.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are waiting to learn Wednesday the extent to which Gov. Tim Walz will rollback the indoor dining restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Earlier this week, the governor’s office said Walz would make an announcement at 2 p.m. Wednesday detailing how bars and restaurants will be able to operate with indoor dining as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last six weeks, bars and restaurants have been closed for indoor dining, forced to get by via takeout during a period that, in a regular year, can make-or-break a business. In December, outdoor dining was allowed at 50% capacity, but that doesn’t help many businesses, as costumers don’t flock to patios when daytime temperatures are below freezing.

The executive order banning indoor dining was issued in mid-November at a time when Minnesota experienced a record surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Health officials said that several outbreaks were linked to bars and restaurants, with virus the spreading primarily among young adults. The order also restricted social gatherings ahead of the holidays, halted youth sports, and forced gyms to close.

During the last two months, a number of bars and restaurants have defied the executive order, facing lawsuits from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Two restaurants — Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and The Interchange in Albert Lea — could lose their liquor license for five years.

Wednesday’s announcement will bring a “loosening” to the restrictions to indoor dining and other settings, officials from the governor’s office said. The relaxing of restrictions comes as Minnesota has seen weeks of declining COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Many bar and restaurant owners are hoping that the governor allows them to operate indoor dining at 50% capacity. At that level, owners could hope to break even, according to the organization Hospitality Minnesota. Anything less that 50% capacity doesn’t make economic sense, the group says.

Bars and restaurants in Minnesota have struggled and adjusted throughout the pandemic. At the beginning of the outbreak, they had to endure a weeks-long shutdown, only offering takeout and laying off staff. Many restaurants changed their businesses entirely, many went out of business.

The shutdown and COVID-19 related executive orders from the governor have been a point of contention for Republican lawmakers, who say they want a seat at the table on these decisions, as they affect businesses and schools across the state. At the start of the 2021 legislative session on Tuesday, leaders from both parties said they were open to modifications on the use of executive orders.