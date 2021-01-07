CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Newport News, Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement used “less than lethal munitions” to end an armed standoff with a woman Thursday afternoon in Newport.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue at about 12:12 p.m. on a report of an armed woman in the neighborhood, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

They arrived to find a woman with a handgun outside of a residence, who began to point the weapon in their direction. Several law enforcement agencies and the county’s SWAT team and negotiators were called in for support. After an hour of negotiations, and noncompliance from the woman, non-lethal weapons were deployed. The woman was brought to a local hospital before being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the type of weapon used on the woman, but said no officers or deputies discharged their weapons.

Comments