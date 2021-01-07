Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a house fire in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire started around 2 a.m. at a triplex on the 400 block of Broadway Street Northeast. When crews arrived at the home, they found heavy smoke on the first floor and quickly knocked down the flames.
Inside the home, crews found a man collapsed near the back door. Firefighters performed CPR on the man before paramedics brought him to a hospital. No word was given on the man’s condition.
A woman who was upstairs was able to make it out of the home safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
