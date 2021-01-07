MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrats in Minnesota’s congressional delegation are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either by impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment after he urged his supporters Wednesday to march on the U.S. Capitol, where a mob attacked the building, spurred on by repeated claims from the president that the election was stolen.

Rep. Ilhan Omar drew up new articles of impeachment in the immediate aftermath of the violence. “Donald Trump remains the single greatest threat to our democracy,” she said in a statement Thursday. “Every day that he remains in the office of the presidency — overseeing the United States military and nuclear arsenal — is a day the safety of the American people and the world are threatened.”

Joining the call to impeach the president was Rep. Dean Phillips. In a tweet, he urged his colleagues in Congress to remain in Washington to go through with the process. The highest-ranking Democrat on Capitol Hill, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the soon-to-be-majority leader, also announced Thursday that he supports impeachment if Trump’s Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence don’t invoke the 25th Amendment to unseat the president.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith told WCCO-TV she supports either impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on WCCO This Morning that she supported impeaching Trump more than a year ago.

Reps. Betty McCollum and Angie Craig both tweeted Thursday encouraging members of Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would require action from a majority of Cabinet members and the vice president to remove Trump. In her statement on the new articles of impeachment, Omar said she didn’t trust Trump’s Cabinet to stand up to him in the 13 days left in his term.

No Republicans in the Minnesota delegation have called for Trump’s removal, although some did condemn the attack at the Capitol perpetuated by rioters waving Trump flags. Rep. Tom Emmer called the what happened a “display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country.” So far, only one Republican congressman, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called for Trump’s removal.