Title: Reporter-Weather Presenter
Department: News
Shift: Varies
Date: 1/7/2021
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present stories and weather hits for WCCO-TV, CBSN Minnesota and WCCO.com
- Develop and enterprise ideas for stories that can lead newscasts
- Live field reporting tracking weather, features or news, as assigned
- Deliver clear, accurate and timely weather information to the public
- Produce lifestyle-driven weather forecasts for all platforms
- Conduct necessary interviews
- Meet all news production deadlines
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments, weather hits and special projects
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be a strong emotional storyteller who delivers dynamic live shots
- Must be knowledgeable in meteorology
- Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork
- Must have strong organizational and communication skills
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree
- 4 years reporting in commercial television
