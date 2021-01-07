CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, St. Paul News, Stolen Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a T-bone crash early Thursday morning in St. Paul involving a stolen vehicle.

The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Atlantic Street, in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

Investigators say a stolen car broadsided another vehicle, leaving one person dead and another injured. Emergency crews brought the surviving victim to a hospital.

Police are searching for two people who ran from the scene.

This is a developing story. Police say more information will be released later Thursday morning.

Comments