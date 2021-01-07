Comments
We often hear you are only as old as you feel. Now, a new survey shows many people feel physically older than they are.
The OnePoll study shows that 64 percent of Americans between the age of 25 and 45 say they feel physically older than their actual age.
Four in 10 say they have aches and pains they don’t know where they came from.
