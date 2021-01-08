MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another incarcerated person at the Faribault Correctional Facility has died as a results of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total COVID deaths among inmates to 10.
On Friday, a 57-year-old man was reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections to have died at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He was not identified by name, pending notification of family members.
The man would be the sixth person incarcerated in Faribault to have succumbed to the virus.
There are three other incarcerated men who are in critical condition with COVID, at various area hospitals.
There are currently 196 people at the Faribault facility with COVID-19 and 41 staff members who are currently positive. There are a total of 1,696 people incarcerated at Faribault.
“This man’s death is yet another reminder that even as we begin vaccine distribution in our state, we must maintain vigilance to prevent further spread of COVID-related disease. Our agency will continue our efforts to prevent spread in our facilities,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell.
The DOC says they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to finalize a vaccination plan for incarcerated people and employees. The vaccine will be provided in phases as outlined by the Center for Disease Control and MDH.
