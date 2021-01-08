Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A paramedic from central Minnesota died on Wednesday night while on duty.
Toby Rowan was on call with Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia on Wednesday evening when he passed away.
The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, where he was also employed, said he worked with “honor and dedication.” He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt, fish, and travel.
On Thursday evening, Rowan was escorted through Crosby by a Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Honor Guard, along with other EMS, fire, and police officers from around the state.
Rowan is survived by his parents, wife, sons, and stepdaughters.
You must log in to post a comment.