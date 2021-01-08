MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials have reported another 2,387 cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths. Over 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
MDH says they have administered a total of 104,226 vaccines, of which 83,369 are from Pfizer, and 20,808 are from Moderna. Notably, MDH only tabulates the numbers they are in charge of, since some vaccines were given to other places to administer.
Figures in the Dial Back dashboard shows an uptick in cases as the holiday season comes a close. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate sits at 6.9% as of Dec. 30 (due to data lag), up from the 4.7% it dropped to on Dec. 24. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents are rising (up to 28.6) and the percentage of cases with no known exposure continues to hover around 36%.
The new numbers reported on Friday bring the state’s cumulative case count to 431,944. A total of 5,620 people have died over the course of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 130 people were in ICU beds in Minnesota and 629 were in non-ICU beds. In all, roughly 88% of the ICU beds in Minnesota are currently in use. Since March, 22,617 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
In the last 24 hours, labs across Minnesota processed 49,029 tests. Over 3 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus since March.
