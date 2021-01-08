MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named a Second Team All-Pro by The Associated Press after a stellar performance during his rookie season.
It makes him the only rookie to be tabbed a First or Second Team All-Pro this season. He’s also the first Vikings rookie to get the honor since Cordarrelle Patterson was selected to the First Team All-Pro as a kick returner in 2013.
Jefferson, who was the fifth wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a record-setting season in 2020. Most notably, he broke the 18-year, Super Bowl-era rookie record for receiving yards, 1,400. He also set Vikings rookie records for receiving yards, receptions (88), and 100-yard games (7). The performance passed the marks set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss during his 1998 rookie season.
Jefferson’s receiving yards ranked third among all NFL wide receivers during the regular season.
In December, Jefferson joined Randy Moss (1998) and Sammy White (1976) as the only Vikings rookie wide receivers to be named to the Pro Bowl in their first seasons.
