MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.
The shooting happened on the 3800 block of 83rd Avenue North at about 7:20 p.m.
Arriving officers called out two people from the residence and found one more inside, dead of a gunshot wound.
One of the two others has been taken into custody after a firearm was recovered.
Few other details were immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
The victim’s identity was not released, pending results from the county medical examiner’s office.
