By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of 83rd Avenue North at about 7:20 p.m.

Arriving officers called out two people from the residence and found one more inside, dead of a gunshot wound.

One of the two others has been taken into custody after a firearm was recovered.

Few other details were immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending results from the county medical examiner’s office.

