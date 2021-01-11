MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Falcon Heights is considering renaming a stretch of Larpenteur Avenue in honor of Philando Castile.
A former St. Anthony police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop on Larpenteur Avenue in July of 2016. Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on the shooting on Facebook, adding to a national discussion about race and policing that’s continued until this day. A jury found Yanez not guilty of manslaughter.
Falcon Heights is asking residents to take an online survey about renaming a section of Larpenteur Avenue after Castile. In the months after the fatal shooting, more than 20,000 people signed an online petition to change the street’s name in his honor.
Falcon Heights says the city’s online survey will be open until Jan. 27. To take the survey, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.