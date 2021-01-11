MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the toddler found dead early Sunday morning on the back porch of her family’s home.
The St. Paul Police Department identified the child Monday as 2-year-old Melody Vang. Authorities say that her father called the city’s non-emergency line early Sunday morning and hung up.
When officers responded to the home in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, the father said he thought his daughter was dead on the back porch. Police found the girl unresponsive, and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
RELATED: Girl Found Dead On Porch Of St. Paul Home; Parents Arrested
The child’s mother and father were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder. They have yet to be criminally charged.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the child’s death.
More On WCCO.com: