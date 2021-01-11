Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot by Robbinsdale police last week during an attempted traffic stop.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 47-year-old Brian Andren, of Ramsey, died Friday morning of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Robbinsdale police, officers fired at Andren during a traffic stop for an active felony arrest. Andren allegedly brandished a knife and refused to drop it. Officers first tried to use a Taser on him, but he charged at officers when the stungun failed.
The shooting is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Investigators say that officer body camera video captured the shooting.
