MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, tensions ran high Monday in Minnesota as Gov. Tim Walz and state House and Senate leaders met in a virtual forum.
During the morning meeting, lawmakers sparred over the deadly Washington D.C. riot and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican leaders condemned the violence in Washington, which left five people dead, but they often harkened back to the riots over the summer in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd. They chided Democrats for not doing more to denounce the riots.
At one point, the Democratic governor became so angry that he threatened to leave the forum early. Walz said he was disappointed to hear Republicans make a false equivalency between what happened in Washington and the summer’s events in the Twin Cities.
He also denounced the violent and seditious rhetoric used at a “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul on Wednesday. While the rally and the march to the governor’s mansion were peaceful, Walz said that his family had to be escorted our of their living quarters to ensure their safety.
“The result of that language, of taking the governor and his family prisoner…resulted for the first time the State Patrol entering the living quarters and removing my 14-year-old son to a safe location,” Walz said.
DFL leaders said they are investigating six Republican House members who were at Wednesday’s “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul.
