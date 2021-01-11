MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police union president Lt. Bob Kroll has announced he will be retiring at the end of the month.

Kroll made the Monday morning announcement in an email sent to members of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. Kroll said “after reviewing the bigger picture” it was in his family’s best interest to retire four months early. Kroll has served on the federation board for nearly 25 years.

“After looking through the roster, fewer than 10 members have been around longer than I have. It is time,” Kroll said in the email.

Kroll said he is proud of the labor agreements the union has made over the past 25 years, and that the contract language is “second to none.”

Following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, city leaders, including the police chief, have accused the union of being a major obstacle to changing the department’s culture and getting rid of problem officers.

In an interview with WCCO in June, Kroll and union leaders condemned ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s actions in Floyd’s death, but said the city was scapegoating the union. Union members also denied systematic racism exists in the police department.

RELATED: Lt. Bob Kroll Tells Gayle King That He Wants To Be Part Of The Reform Process, Denies Systemic Racism

Kroll said the most difficult aspect of making the decision to retire was “to see how our noble profession has been demonized.”

Kroll said Vice President Sherral Schmidt is well-prepared to lead the organization after he retires.

Note: WCCO-TV anchor/reporter Liz Collin is married to Bob Kroll. To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Liz has not reported on Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Police Union issues for at least three years.