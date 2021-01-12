CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Fatal Shootings, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim in a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening has been identified.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of 83rd Avenue North at about 7:20 p.m.

Arriving officers called out two people from the residence and found one more inside, dead of a gunshot wound.

One of the two others was taken into custody after a firearm was recovered.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Bobby Evans. He had no permanent address, according to the medical examiner. He died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting remains under investigation.