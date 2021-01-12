MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person is dead following a rear-end crash late Monday night on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near the intersection of St. Peter Street. A speeding GMC Yukon slammed into the back of a Honda Accord.
After the collision, the Yukon struck the median barrier and the driver of the Yukon, a 30-year-old St. Paul man, was partially ejected from the SUV.
It’s yet unclear if one or both drivers died in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
