MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Devon Manley is charged with firing at a rival’s car last summer, killing the man’s girlfriend on her birthday, and endangering their infant.

The criminal complaint, released Tuesday by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, states that Minneapolis police officers were honked at by an SUV driving behind them on the night of July 11, 2020. They pulled their squad over on the 2600 block of Bryant Avenue North, and a bloody man ran up to them, saying his girlfriend had been shot.

Officers went to the passenger side of his car and saw a woman who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 1-year-old child was in the back seat, covered in blood and glass. The child suffered only minor injuries.

The man told officers they were stopped at 26th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North moments earlier. He heard two to three gunshots, which shattered his driver’s side window. Five to six more shots followed, piercing his windshield. The man said he didn’t see the shooter’s face.

Surveillance footage showed a gray Jeep Compass Trail Hawk drive down a bike lane, then move slowly past the driver’s side of the victim’s car. Smoke puffs were then seen coming from the Jeep. The shooter was wearing a baseball hat and dark clothes.

Investigators also reviewed footage from a nearby gas station from earlier in the day, where they saw the Jeep and its driver. His unique tattoos, and the clothing seen in the other footage, helped them determine it was Manley. The man who survived the shooting identified him as “Paco,” with whom he had a money-related dispute.

Investigators were granted access to Manley’s cellphone records and Facebook page, where it was noted that Manley looked at the man’s page 45 minutes before the shooting, and 45 minutes after it.

Manley was arrested at a Brooklyn Park residence last Friday, where police found a 9mm handgun. He admitted to having the nickname “Paco,” knowing the man who survived, and being the man in the gas station’s video with the Jeep. He told investigators a man from Chicago was driving with him that night and fired the fatal shots, but later in interrogation admitted to being the shooter. He said he targeted the man due to a previous fight.

He was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun. The charges combine to carry a maximum sentence of 150 years in prison.