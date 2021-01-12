MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Minnesota on Tuesday released a new, more comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. Meanwhile, Minnesota health officials reported 1,335 more virus cases and 13 more deaths.

The dashboard provides more specific information on vaccination administration and distribution, including county-by-county doses, how many doses have been shipped to health providers in the state (329,450) and how many total doses have been promised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (541,100).

Note: The data on total doses promised from CDC updates weekly and does not include doses that the CDC has allocated directly to federal organizations in Minnesota, like Veteran’s Affairs, Indian Health Services, Bureau of Prisons, and the Department of Defense.

“We are committed to ensuring Minnesotans know how much vaccine is coming to our state and how many of our neighbors are receiving their shots when it’s their turn,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Transparency is a cornerstone principle of our vaccine rollout. We are pleased to provide Minnesotans with this vital information as the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter.”

The dashboard was produced by Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) and MDH.

“This dashboard provides Minnesotans with transparency and promotes confidence that COVID-19 vaccine doses are consistently arriving in Minnesota, and shots are going in the arms of our health care workers and most vulnerable family and friends,” MNIT Commissioner Tarek Tomes said. “It will help Minnesotans visualize our progress toward ending this pandemic for good.”

According to the dashboard, over 152,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state as of Jan. 9, with 7,392 people having completed the vaccine series of two shots. The state has used about a third of its total doses.

The data shows that vaccine doses administered has increased every week since mid-December. From 4,677 doses administered on the week of Dec. 13 to 63,727 doses administered during the week of Jan. 3. The data also shows daily vaccine administrations.

Still, less than 0.1% of people in Minnesota have completed the vaccine series and less than 3% have had at least one shot.

“The COVID-19 vaccination data can be used to monitor state- and county-level immunization coverage and progress towards national, state, and local coverage goals. The data can also help to identify at-risk populations and encourage public health actions and policies aimed at increasing immunization. The data cannot tell us why people are not vaccinated. Some people may not have ready access to the vaccine, and some people may choose not to vaccinate. Also, some people may have received vaccinations that are not recorded in MIIC, such as those who were vaccinated in another state,” a dashboard note reads.

Click here to visit the dashboard.

MDH Releases Daily Update On COVID-19

Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 1,335 more virus cases and 13 more deaths.

With the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Heatlth, the state is closely approaching 440,000 total reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; 34,132 cases have been discovered among health care workers. About 418,610 people who contracted the virus have recovered enough to not need to isolate themselves from others.

The state’s death toll is now 5,724, with 3,660 of those deaths occurring in long-term or assisted living facilities.

Over 29,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the laste 24 hours. Over 3 million people have been tested in the state so far.