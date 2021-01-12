ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz planned to visit several American history monuments across Minnesota this week in a call for peace and civility following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week.
Walz’s first stop will be the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, followed by Wasioja Historic District in southern Minnesota on Wednesday and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Duluth on Thursday.
The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by President Donald Trump’s supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence. The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protest at all 50 statehouses and in Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
Trump supporters in Minnesota held a “Storm the Capitol” rally outside the Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday, with one speaker warning of “a civil war,” and another drawing cheers when she predicted “casualties” in Washington. Walz revealed at a legislative forum Monday that state troopers evacuated his son from the governor’s residence when the crowd later moved its demonstration there.
Separately, the city of Minneapolis confirmed Tuesday that two city employees accused of being at the U.S. Capitol complex during last week’s insurrection are being investigated. A city spokeswoman referred questions to the FBI, where spokesman Kevin Smith said he had no initial information on the employees.
