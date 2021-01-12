MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is a brand new yet very old celebrity who has taken up residence at Theodore Wirth Park.

“I was walking along and I’m like whoa there it is,” Kristi Nelson said when she came upon it.

Meet Zug Zug.

“I don’t think anyone has ever seen anything quite like this. This is quite an art installation out in the middle of the woods,” said Ellen Lasner.

A while ago artist Zach Schumack, Ian Molloy-Busse, Harry Hausk and Gunnar Gapko made this art piece for a local awards show.

“Every day I would open my garage and see that thing and we thought it is almost a tragedy to keep it in the garage where nobody can see it besides us,” said Zack Schumack.

So, they brought it out here.

“It’s a big block of ice and it’s very hard to see through because it is very opaque, but you get close enough to it and you can see the outline of the caveman and carrying his tomahawk,” described Sue Hudoba.

The ice block is made out of Plexiglass with poxyresin.

“Ian over there he made the sculpture it started with a mannequin actually and it turned into that and he really did an amazing job making it authentic and real,” said Zach Schumack.

Over the past few days Zug Zug has been a hit.

“There are always people that are bringing their families, their kids and their kids are getting real close to the glass and trying to see through it. It really just warms your heart,” said Schumack.

The artists just wanted something fun and different for the community to enjoy.

“It’s a distraction from normal life and do something positive for the community and get people talking about something other than politics,” said Schumack.

They are keeping its exact location in the park a secret.

“We wanted people to engage not just with the piece but also with nature,” said Schumack.

So you will have to explore Theodore Wirth Park yourself to find it. And this may just be the start of more surprise art around the state.

“I will give you guys one little tip and secret…there is a female companion to Zug Zug,” hinted Schumack.

For more information on Zach Schumack’s art you can click here.