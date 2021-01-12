MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis has recorded its first fire fatality of 2021 after a man rescued from a duplex fire last week died in the hospital.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 50-year-old Paul Nurnberger died Thursday hours after fire crews found him collapsed near the backdoor of his burning Northeast Minneapolis home. Smoke inhalation was listed as the cause of death.
Investigators say the cause of the fire was unintentional, likely sparked from an ashtray on the floor.
Another woman was in the upper level of the duplex when the fire started. She was able to safely escape.