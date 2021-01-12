MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A massive country music festival is getting ready for its return to Minnesota.
WE Fest announced the headliners for this summer’s bash will be Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton.
Fans will flood to Detroit Lakes for the festival Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday.
TICKETS: Click here for ticket information.
WE Fest is Minnesota’s largest and longest-running music festival, and has been held in Detroit Lakes’ Soo Pass Ranch for 37 years.
Festival organizers canceled last summer, like almost every other event, because of COVID-19.