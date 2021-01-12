MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that they’ve responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at Lowry Avenue and Arthur Street Northeast, an intersection that does not have a traffic light.
A pedestrian was struck by a car there around 2:15 p.m. Police said the man, who was believed to have been in his 50s, died at the hospital.
The driver is said to be cooperating with investigators.
Few other details were immediately available. Check back for further updates.