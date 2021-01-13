MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, two shootings in St. Paul left two men injured.
The St. Paul Police Department says the first shooting happened Tuesday evening on the city’s east side. Near the intersection of Prosperity Avenue and Hazelwood Street, responding officers found a man in a car with a bullet wound in his leg.
The 40-year-old victim told police he was speeding on Idaho Avenue when he heard a pop and felt pain. Paramedics told investigators that the bullet shot through his left leg and became lodged in his right calf. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
No arrests were made. The shooting is under investigation.
The second shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, several blocks south of the first, on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street. Officers found a 25-year-old man lying in the snow, bleeding from a gunshot wound in his left leg, just above the knee.
Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital. He is expected to survive.
This shooting also remains under investigation. No arrests were made.
