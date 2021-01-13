MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office says a 23-year-old St. Louis Park man was convicted Wednesday of providing material support to ISIS.
According to court documents, Abdelhamid Al-Madioum traveled with his family to Morocco in 2015, then weeks later traveled alone to Mosul, Iraq via Turkey and Syria with the help of ISIS.
RELATED: ‘My Name Is Abdel’: Minnesotan Who Joined ISIS Speaks From Syrian Prison
Once in Mosul, Al-Madioum was trained to be a soldier by the terrorist group, and then went on to serve until he lost his arm in a 2016 drone strike. He told CBS News in 2019 that his wife was killed in that same strike. He says their two children are missing.
Al-Madioum told investigators he remained in ISIS, and continued to receive a stipend, until he surrendered to Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria in March of 2019. He was brought back to the United States in September of 2020.
“I will be very honest with you,” Al-Madioum told CBS News in 2019. “I thought I was going to come and help people.”
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26, and is expected to face at least 15 years in prison.
