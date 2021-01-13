MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Canadian citizens have been federally charged after they were found to be carrying 67 firearms in their car in Fergus Falls.

Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, and Muzamil Aden Addow, 29, have both been charged with one count of being an unlawful alien in possession of firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 10 around 10:10 p.m., a State Patrol trooper saw a pickup truck going between 95 and 99 mph on I-94 near Fergus Falls.

When the trooper approached the truck – a Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate – the driver, later found to be Addow, handed him a driver’s license from Ontario, Canada with a false name. The passenger handed over a fake Florida ID card, but was eventually identified as Sitladeen.

Both the driver and passenger gave inconsistent statements about their trip. The trooper smelled marijuana and asked for Addow’s consent in searching the car. Addow said yes, as long as he did not look in the contents of any of his bags.

The trooper then opened one of the bags and found 10-15 firearms and high-capacity pistol magazines inside.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and discovered that there was a federal arrest warrant from the United States Marshals Service for Sitladeen. Addow was arrested for carrying firearms without a permit.

In total, the complaint says the officers found 67 firearms and various pistol magazines in the car.

Officers found that the arrest warrant for Sitladeen was a provisional warrant issued by the U.S. at Canada’s request, based on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first-degree homicide, fentanyl distribution, and possession of proceeds of crime. Addow also has outstanding felony arrest warrants in Canada for firearms and kidnapping; he does not have any corresponding U.S. arrest warrant.