MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a stretch of dry and mild weather, change is coming to Minnesota. A storm system is moving toward the state, expected to bring strong winds and several inches of fresh snow.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says this storm will be a two-day event, beginning Thursday morning as a wintry mix before transitioning to all snow in the evening and continuing throughout Friday.
Snowfall will light to moderate through the duration of the storm, O’Connor says. However, because the snow will fall over a long period of time, there’s a chance more than 5 inches could stack up in some areas. Models suggest the Twin Cities could see around 2 to 6 inches of snow.
Another factor in this storm will be the wind. Gusts over 50 mph are expected in southwestern Minnesota on Friday morning, creating the potential for blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.
Already, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for several counties in Minnesota’s southwestern corner. That watch will likely be extended to other counties, O’Connor says.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather looks to be dry with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s, which is about average for this time of year.
