MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year, the Bartz brothers of New Brighton sculpted a giant whale out of snow. The year before that, they made a humongous snail. When the Super Bowl was in the Twin Cities, they made a massive snow lobster. This year, they put up Christmas lights.
After a decade of creating impressive snow sculptures each winter, Austin, Trevor and Connor Bartz said that they needed a break this season. The brothers made the announcement on Facebook.
No longer do they live together in New Brighton. Trevor and his wife live in Prinsburg in west-central Minnesota. Connor and Austin own a landscaping business.
Over the years, the brothers’ sculptures have raised money for charitable causes. Last year’s masterpiece, Walvis the Whale, helped the brothers raise more than $60,000 for One Day’s Wages, which provides clean water for people in developing countries.