MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 has brought on a lot of anxiety for many families and especially for pregnant women.

“The thought of being pregnant with COVID was honestly terrifying,” Jackie Dawson, from Elko, said.

Dawson found out in January 2020 that she and her husband were expecting their first child — not long after COVID-19 made its way to Minnesota. Dawson, a nurse, was riddled with anxiety the rest of her pregnancy.

“You could say I was robbed with these experiences, but I was in a way blessed, it was my first so I didn’t know what was missing,” she said.

Dawson quit her job last month to avoid bringing home the virus to her three-month-old.

“I don’t think I could ever forgive myself if something I was doing impacted my child.”

Dawson isn’t alone. A recent study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that more than 1 in 3 pregnant women and new moms reported significant levels of depression.

Before the pandemic that number was closer to 15%.

“It was like do we wait and space the kids far apart or should we risk it and get the family dynamic we’re hoping for,” Taylor Loeber, from Mound, said.

Loeber, 30, and her husband pushed back having another baby because of the pandemic.

A recent survey by Modern Fertility of 4,000 people showed 30% had changed their fertility plans because of COVID-19. Of those, nearly half are delaying having kids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness, even death from COVID-19. Their babies might be at risk for pre-term birth.

Loeber wonders whether or not she would get the vaccine if she did get pregnant. There have been no studies on pregnant women.

An OB-GYN with Hennepin Healthcare told WCCO that in general their doctors are not recommending women delay getting pregnant, but that it’s an individual decision based on risks and benefits they should discuss with their doctor.