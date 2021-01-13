CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old Shoreview man is fighting for his life after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday on Interstate 35E in Little Canada.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Timothy Williams was driving a GMC Sierra when he rear-ended the semi, which was slowing for traffic, just before 1 p.m. on the interstate near Highway 36.

Williams, who was not wearing his seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries, and is currently at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The semi driver, a 32-year-old Minneapolis man, was not hurt. The state patrol is still investigating.