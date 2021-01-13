MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard on Wednesday to boost security in St. Paul in the wake of the deadly attack on the nation’s Capitol last week and reports of armed protests planned at capitol buildings across the country.
“We will always support Minnesotans’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, but anyone involved in violent, illegal activity will be held accountable,” said the governor, in a statement. “We are tracking reports and monitoring the situation closely to enhance our response and change tactics as needed.”
Since a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, officials in Minnesota have been working to make sure a similar attack doesn’t happen here.
RELATED: FBI Has Minnesota On Its Radar Due To ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Threat
Earlier this week, the FBI warned in a leaked report that armed protests are planned at state capitol buildings across the country leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20. Minnesota was specifically mentioned in the report due to recent activity of an extremist group called the “Boogaloo Bois.”
According to Walz, the Minnesota National Guard will work with other state agencies to secure the Minnesota Capitol Building and prevent unlawful entry.
