MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waseca police officer shot on duty pushed for stiffer punishments for people convicted of injuring law enforcement.
Officer Arik Matson joined lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol to present that legislation Thursday morning. The bill was introduced by Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg, both Republicans.
It’s been a year since Matson was shot while chasing a suspect through a Waseca neighborhood. He’s been through multiple surgeries and intense rehab over the past few months.
Mattson also thanked everyone for the love, support, and prayers over the past year.
The man who shot him, Tyler Janovsky, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.