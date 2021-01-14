MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In yet another sign that the arrival and distribution of COVID vaccines is a major step toward getting back to normal, the Hennepin Theatre Trust released a calendar for the 2021-2022 season.
The roster features three shows that were part of the scratched 2019-2020 season, in special engagements: “Come From Away” (Sept. 7-19), Disney’s “Frozen” (Oct. 7-24), and “Anastasia” (Dec. 7-19).
The earliest show on the calendar is the return of “Hamilton,” which is scheduled to open July 26 and run for a month.
Other notable shows include the revival of “Oklahoma!” from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, the Tony Award-winning “Hadestown” March 15-20, 2022, the newly Netflix-adapted “The Prom” (April 12-17, 2022) and “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” (June 28-July 10, 2022).
“We’re excited to announce rescheduled dates as we look forward to Broadway returning to the Hennepin Theatre District,” said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve come to understand and appreciate how deeply shared experiences impact us as people. The totality of the shared experience such as attending live events, spending an evening with friends, dining in restaurants or simply enjoying the atmosphere contribute to vibrancy and economic vitality of the District.” He also added that the Trust will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines to be prepared for any unforeseen scheduling changes.
Other shows scheduled over the next year and a half are “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Jersey Boys” and “Cats.”
