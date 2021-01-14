MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of Minneapolis City Council members are working to put the question of whether Minneapolis should institute rent control on the 2021 ballot.
Council President Lisa Bender, along with council members Cam Gordon and Jeremiah Ellison, plan to give notice of their intent at the council meeting Friday.
They argue that more than half the population in the city rent their homes.
“Almost none have protection from eviction or abrupt, large rent increases. I have seen too many families lose their homes to eviction or displacement, we need to use every tool we have under state law to prevent eviction and stop unlimited price gouging by landlords,” Bender said.
The City Council would need to act by the end of February in order to allow the Minneapolis Charter Commission 150 days to consider the amendment and whether to place it on the 2021 ballot.
The same three council members are also moving forward on an ordinance to protect renters from evictions, similar to one passed in St. Paul.