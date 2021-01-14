MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a suspect is in custody with non-life threatening wounds after exchanging gunfire with officers Thursday morning.

According to police, they received a report at 8:22 a.m. of an individual pointing a gun in the area of Logan Avenue and Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis.

Officers then located the suspect and attempted a traffic stop. A slow speed pursuit ensured and the vehicle crashed into a snowbank a few minutes later at Lowry Avenue and Vincent Avenue. There, the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers.

Officers were able to switch to non-lethal weapons and subdue the suspect, who appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested and is being treated for the injuries. There were weapons visible in the suspect’s vehicle.

No officers were physically injured, police said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to investigate.

Details are limited at this time, so check back for more.