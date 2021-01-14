MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of protesters say they’ve locked up to each other inside a segment of the under-construction Enbridge Line 3 pipe.
The group Giniw Collective released photos showing people inside of a section of pipe near Backus. They say that “several cultural site maps, numerous sacred and significant sites lie in the path of the Line 3 project.”
“Enbridge’s last ditch effort to build fossil fuel infrastructure is killing people and the planet. I refuse to be complicit in settler colonialist practices, and feel that I have to put my body on the line to protect indigenous communities sovereignty and all of our futures,” protester Abby Horberger said.
Earlier this week, eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement. More than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest the project.
The month before, 22 people were arrested north of Palisade.
Opponents of the pipeline have called themselves “water protectors” and have been trying to block construction. They say the pipeline threatens spillage and irreparable damage to waters the local tribes use to fish and harvest wild rice.