MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand, 35, will spend decades in prison for attacking several women in Minneapolis between 2015 and 2019.
In a plea deal struck Thursday, Wiebrand, from Ham Lake, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four of which were first-degree level, and one which was a second degree charge, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He was originally charged in 14 cases.
He is expected to be sentenced on March 11 to nearly 46 years in prison, with another 30-year sentence to run concurrently. Wiebrand will also be in conditional release for the rest of his life, and have to register as a predatory sexual offender.
Wiebrand focused his attacks for years on women near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis’s Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and in the Dinkytown district.