By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand, 35, will spend decades in prison for attacking several women in Minneapolis between 2015 and 2019.

In a plea deal struck Thursday, Wiebrand, from Ham Lake, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four of which were first-degree level, and one which was a second degree charge, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He was originally charged in 14 cases.

Jory Wiebrand (credit: Minneapolis Police)

He is expected to be sentenced on March 11 to nearly 46 years in prison, with another 30-year sentence to run concurrently. Wiebrand will also be in conditional release for the rest of his life, and have to register as a predatory sexual offender.

Wiebrand focused his attacks for years on women near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis’s Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and in the Dinkytown district.