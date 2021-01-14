TAMPA (CBSMiami) – While a majority of Americans say they will probably get a COVID-19 vaccination, many remain concerned about the safety of recently approved vaccines, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the University of South Florida.

According to the survey’s findings, more than a third (38 percent) said that they “will definitely get vaccinated” in the coming months. More than half (59 percent) said they would either “definitely” or “probably get vaccinated”, while roughly a quarter (23 percent) said they will “probably not” or “definitely not get vaccinated.”

More than a quarter (29 percent) of those questioned said that they are either “not very confident” or “not at all confident” that the recently approved vaccines are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Roughly one-third of respondents (33 percent) said that they are either “not very confident” or “not at all confident” that the recently approved vaccines are safe.

The survey noted there were some minor differences across demographic groups.

Sixty-four percent of male respondents said they “probably” or “definitely get vaccinated” compared to 53 percent of women.

When it came to ethnicity and race, 60 percent of both whites and Hispanics said they will either “probably” or “definitely get vaccinated”, compared to only 49 percent of African Americans.

As for a breakdown by age, those over the age of 65 are most likely to get vaccinated – 76 percent said they “probably” or “definitely” will. A majority of young people, between 18-24, also indicated that they will likely get vaccinated (60 percent). Vaccination plans were lowest among middle-aged people, only 48 percent of those between 45 and 54 indicate that they are likely to get vaccinated.