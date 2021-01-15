MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on the city’s north side Thursday evening.
According to police, a ShotSpotter activation was reported around 10:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Girard Avenue North. Shortly after, multiple 911 callers reported the shooting at the same location.
Police officers were dispatched and when they arrived, they found an adult man lying in the alley with no pulse or respirations. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the shooting incident occurred between two or more people. After shots were fired, people scattered. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, Elder said.
No arrests have been made. It’s an active investigation.