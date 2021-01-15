MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal courthouses in Minnesota will be closed in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration.
On Friday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota said the decision was made due to security threats being made against federal buildings and courthouses in Minnesota.
The U.S. Courthouses located in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth and Fergus Falls will be closed beginning Sunday and will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, which is the day after the presidential inauguration.
The courthouses will be closed to all people, including staff, with the exception being law enforcement and other emergency personnel.