MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An educator for nearly sixty years, Bob Emary was known in southwest Minnesota for being able to teach anything. He died in December at the age of 85 after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19.

Becky Emary is Bob’s daughter.

“Until the day he passed away he taught everybody something every day,” she said.

From high school science to community education and military service, Bob Emary believed in the power of passing on knowledge.

“I think just being with people and around people that was a big motivator for him,” Becky Emary said of her dad’s love of teaching.

He started teaching in Worthington in 1963 and after a 35-year career, tried retirement for just two months. Finding a new passion in AARP drivers’ safety training and community education.

“A lot was because he taught veterans which he was himself,” Becky said.

Bob Emary served in Vietnam in the Army Reserve. He received a bronze star for his service.

“He taught a lot of people in the Worthington area about Vietnam,” she said. “A lot of soldiers weren’t willing to talk about Vietnam. He was willing to do that.”

When the pandemic moved in last March, Becky said her dad took precautions.

“He was so careful. He wore his mask, hand sanitizer, the whole thing,” his daughter said.

But, in mid-November he tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized nine days later.

Signs of progress through anti-viral medications and steroids quickly diminished when he went into respiratory arrest on Dec. 16.

“Unfortunately, I had to make the decision to take him off of oxygen and let him go,” Becky said.

Bob Emery was able to celebrate 63 years of marriage until his wife passed away in 2019.

A service will be held in his honor in Worthington this spring.