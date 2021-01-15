MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — A slow-moving winter storm with gusty winds is whipping up blizzard conditions and causing hazardous travel in southwestern Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph were creating whiteout conditions on area roadways.

Forecasters are expecting up to 10 inches of snow along the Interstate 90 and I-35 corridors, including Fairmont, Austin, Rochester and Faribault in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures because of whiteout conditions, including westbound I-90 west of Blue Earth overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol was responding to dozens of crashes and spinouts due to the storm.

Troopers have kept busy through the night and are still at it this morning with motorists sliding off the slick roads. Drive accordingly to the conditions. Keep the cruise control OFF. #DriveSmart #BuckleUp road info https://t.co/UtVIO32TcR pic.twitter.com/KwcR2EP0gS — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 15, 2021

Between 9:45 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, there were 47 crashes on state roads (three with injuries), with 107 vehicle spinouts and three jackknifed semi trucks.

Since the winter storm came in Thursday morning, there were over 150 crashes and 18 injuries.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 9:45 pm 01/14/21 to 6:00 am 01/15/21: 47 crashes (3 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 107 veh spin out/off road & 3 jackknifed semis — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 15, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health closed COVID-19 testing facilities Friday in Mankato, Albert Lea, Morris, Hutchinson and Worthington because of the weather.

