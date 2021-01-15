Closings:Some schools and organizations are closed as snow falls across the area.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — A slow-moving winter storm with gusty winds is whipping up blizzard conditions and causing hazardous travel in southwestern Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph were creating whiteout conditions on area roadways.

Forecasters are expecting up to 10 inches of snow along the Interstate 90 and I-35 corridors, including Fairmont, Austin, Rochester and Faribault in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures because of whiteout conditions, including westbound I-90 west of Blue Earth overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol was responding to dozens of crashes and spinouts due to the storm.

Between 9:45 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, there were 47 crashes on state roads (three with injuries), with 107 vehicle spinouts and three jackknifed semi trucks.

Since the winter storm came in Thursday morning, there were over 150 crashes and 18 injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Health closed COVID-19 testing facilities Friday in Mankato, Albert Lea, Morris, Hutchinson and Worthington because of the weather.

